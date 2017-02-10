Lead Poisoning in City Kids Persists ...

Lead Poisoning in City Kids Persists Despite Drop in Cases, Data Show

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

High concentrations of lead were recently discovered in water samples from several city schools as the Department of Education completes a wave of inspections across the five boroughs - and doctors weighing in on the issue say lead poisoning remains a serious problem in New York despite a steady decline in the number of cases in the past few years. From 2011 to 2015, the number of children younger than 6 who tested positive for lead poisoning - which the city defines as a blood lead level of 10 or more micrograms per deciliter - dropped citywide from 1,332 to 908, according to data from the Health Department .

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 8 min Paul Yanks 42,453
TRUMP - " We Shall Over-Comb Some Day " 13 min EXECUTIVE ORDERS 10
TRUMP - TRIVAGO to Handle EXECUTIVE ORDERS ! 15 min EXECUTIVE ORDERS 3
ANTI-TRUMP RALLY BIGGER than WOODSTOCK ! 18 min Earl-y Onset Repu... 29
TRUMP STILL NOT TRENDING on TOPIX ! 20 min Wall specialist 21
AMERICA - Somebody's Lyin " ! 21 min BORAT 8
TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS for PIZZA ! 23 min Wall specialist 8
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 26 min Economics comin... 2,005
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Paul Yanks 335,280
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,135 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC