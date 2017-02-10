Lead Poisoning in City Kids Persists Despite Drop in Cases, Data Show
High concentrations of lead were recently discovered in water samples from several city schools as the Department of Education completes a wave of inspections across the five boroughs - and doctors weighing in on the issue say lead poisoning remains a serious problem in New York despite a steady decline in the number of cases in the past few years. From 2011 to 2015, the number of children younger than 6 who tested positive for lead poisoning - which the city defines as a blood lead level of 10 or more micrograms per deciliter - dropped citywide from 1,332 to 908, according to data from the Health Department .
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|8 min
|Paul Yanks
|42,453
|TRUMP - " We Shall Over-Comb Some Day "
|13 min
|EXECUTIVE ORDERS
|10
|TRUMP - TRIVAGO to Handle EXECUTIVE ORDERS !
|15 min
|EXECUTIVE ORDERS
|3
|ANTI-TRUMP RALLY BIGGER than WOODSTOCK !
|18 min
|Earl-y Onset Repu...
|29
|TRUMP STILL NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|20 min
|Wall specialist
|21
|AMERICA - Somebody's Lyin " !
|21 min
|BORAT
|8
|TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS for PIZZA !
|23 min
|Wall specialist
|8
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|26 min
|Economics comin...
|2,005
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,280
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC