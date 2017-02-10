Lead Poisoning in City Kids Persists Despite Drop in Cases, Data Show

High concentrations of lead were recently discovered in water samples from several city schools as the Department of Education completes a wave of inspections across the five boroughs - and doctors weighing in on the issue say lead poisoning remains a serious problem in New York despite a steady decline in the number of cases in the past few years. From 2011 to 2015, the number of children younger than 6 who tested positive for lead poisoning - which the city defines as a blood lead level of 10 or more micrograms per deciliter - dropped citywide from 1,332 to 908, according to data from the Health Department .

