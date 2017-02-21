Kings County Criminal Bar Association...

Kings County Criminal Bar Association examines consequences of criminal convictions

The Kings County Criminal Bar Association discussed collateral consequences of criminal convictions during its monthly continuing legal education meeting in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday. The discussion featured three attorneys, Rochelle Klempner, chief counsel to the NYS Courts Access to Justice program; Nicholas Mundy, a local immigration attorney; and Sergio Jimenez, director for the civil justice practice at the Brooklyn Defender Services.

