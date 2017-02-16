Kin of NYC man found dead with zip-ties around neck seek answers
Omid Gholian, 43, was found dead in the bathroom of Gold N Diamond, a cash-for-gold store on Church St. and Duane St. in Tribeca on Feb. 15, 2017. A grieving family made final funeral preparations for a 43-year-old Jewish jeweler Thursday while cops tried to find out how he wound up dead with two zip-ties cinched around his neck in his lower Manhattan shop, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|15 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,483
|Breastfeeding in public? (Feb '16)
|35 min
|Xgjjk
|81
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|NEMO
|2,190
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|13,790
|Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant
|3 hr
|Plottmasteram
|47
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|jimi-yank
|42,504
|Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|fudd AsinElmer
|1,278
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,428
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC