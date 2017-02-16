Kin of NYC man found dead with zip-ti...

Kin of NYC man found dead with zip-ties around neck seek answers

Omid Gholian, 43, was found dead in the bathroom of Gold N Diamond, a cash-for-gold store on Church St. and Duane St. in Tribeca on Feb. 15, 2017. A grieving family made final funeral preparations for a 43-year-old Jewish jeweler Thursday while cops tried to find out how he wound up dead with two zip-ties cinched around his neck in his lower Manhattan shop, officials said.

