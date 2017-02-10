Karina Vetrano's Best Friend Says - S...

Karina Vetrano's Best Friend Says - Stop Feeling Sad' for Murder Suspect

Read more: KYKX-FM Longview

The best friend of Karina Vetrano, the New York City jogger who was found murdered six months ago, has issued a Facebook statement asking people to stop focusing on the suspect and instead focus on her friend's life. "I want people to remember who is important here," wrote Vetrano's friend, Jaclyn, who declined to provide her last name.

