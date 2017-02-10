Karina Vetrano's Best Friend Says - Stop Feeling Sad' for Murder Suspect
The best friend of Karina Vetrano, the New York City jogger who was found murdered six months ago, has issued a Facebook statement asking people to stop focusing on the suspect and instead focus on her friend's life. "I want people to remember who is important here," wrote Vetrano's friend, Jaclyn, who declined to provide her last name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KYKX-FM Longview.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|8 min
|Paul Yanks
|42,453
|TRUMP - " We Shall Over-Comb Some Day "
|13 min
|EXECUTIVE ORDERS
|10
|TRUMP - TRIVAGO to Handle EXECUTIVE ORDERS !
|15 min
|EXECUTIVE ORDERS
|3
|ANTI-TRUMP RALLY BIGGER than WOODSTOCK !
|18 min
|Earl-y Onset Repu...
|29
|TRUMP STILL NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|20 min
|Wall specialist
|21
|AMERICA - Somebody's Lyin " !
|21 min
|BORAT
|8
|TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS for PIZZA !
|23 min
|Wall specialist
|8
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|26 min
|Economics comin...
|2,005
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,280
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC