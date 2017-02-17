John Mellencamp Plots 'Sad Clowns & Hillbillies' LP, Summer Tour
John Mellencamp announced his 23rd LP, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies , out April 21st via Republic Records. The singer-songwriter will recruit special guest Emmylou Harris for a subsequent U.S. summer tour, which launches June 5th in Denver, Colorado and winds down July 11th in Queens, New York.
