John Mellencamp Plots 'Sad Clowns & Hillbillies' LP, Summer Tour

John Mellencamp announced his 23rd LP, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies , out April 21st via Republic Records. The singer-songwriter will recruit special guest Emmylou Harris for a subsequent U.S. summer tour, which launches June 5th in Denver, Colorado and winds down July 11th in Queens, New York.

