Jail on menu for pair charged in South Shore deliveryman robbery

It's all gone sour for two Brooklyn men accused of mugging a Chinese-food deliveryman in Great Kills last summer. Giovanni DeStefano, 24, and Elvis Tahirovic, 20, each face jail time after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree robbery stemming from the Aug. 25 incident.

