Jail Officers Served Inmates Carrot Cake Laced With Rat Poison, Suit Claims

Correction officers at a Brooklyn jail served inmates carrot cake laced with rat poison during a Thanksgiving Day meal, a new lawsuit charges. The lawsuit claims that officers at the Brooklyn House of Detention at 275 Atlantic Ave. served 16 prisoners the tainted dessert on Nov. 26, 2015, leading many of them to seek medical attention and in some cases get their stomachs pumped.

