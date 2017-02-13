Israel Developing Tools to Fight on Social Media Battlefront
Iran's nuclear program and the possibility of another war with Hezbollah are high on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's agenda for this week's visit to Washington. Out of the limelight, but still of great concern to Israeli policy makers, is the broadening battle the Jewish state faces in cyberspace.
