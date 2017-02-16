Is the solution to New York's housing crisis right below our feet?

There are up to 210,000 basements and cellars across the city that could potentially be converted into legal apartments - enough to move the needle on the city's housing crisis without pouring a single new building foundation. But the legalization process is fraught with political and technical pitfalls, which is why a study released Thursday suggests that the de Blasio administration should start with a pilot program to capture the lowest hanging fruit: the roughly 38,000 basements in single-family homes that could be converted without any major changes to city or state law.

