Is the solution to New York's housing...

Is the solution to New York's housing crisis right below our feet?

15 hrs ago Read more: New York Business.com

There are up to 210,000 basements and cellars across the city that could potentially be converted into legal apartments - enough to move the needle on the city's housing crisis without pouring a single new building foundation. But the legalization process is fraught with political and technical pitfalls, which is why a study released Thursday suggests that the de Blasio administration should start with a pilot program to capture the lowest hanging fruit: the roughly 38,000 basements in single-family homes that could be converted without any major changes to city or state law.

