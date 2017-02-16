Is the solution to New York's housing crisis right below our feet?
There are up to 210,000 basements and cellars across the city that could potentially be converted into legal apartments - enough to move the needle on the city's housing crisis without pouring a single new building foundation. But the legalization process is fraught with political and technical pitfalls, which is why a study released Thursday suggests that the de Blasio administration should start with a pilot program to capture the lowest hanging fruit: the roughly 38,000 basements in single-family homes that could be converted without any major changes to city or state law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Business.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant
|4 min
|Plopp
|52
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|17 min
|NEMO
|2,195
|CELEBRITIES Come Out for TRUMP !
|20 min
|Homer O J Simpson
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 min
|Roe Roe Roe Yer Wade
|313,307
|Today is day without immigrants
|27 min
|PLOT goes the TURD
|4
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|32 min
|Princess Hey
|17,488
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|32 min
|Princess Hey
|15,963
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|42 min
|The Don
|42,515
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|15 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,426
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC