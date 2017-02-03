Iraqi traveler battling U.S. ban learns to 'never surrender'
Fuad Sharef Suleman and his wife and children arrive at Terminal 1 at JFK airport in Queens, New York City, New York, U.S. February 5, 2017. The Iraqi family were previously prevented from boarding a plane to the U.S. following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily bar travelers from seven countries, including Iraq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|54 min
|Into The Night
|63,137
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|bad mom
|665
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|bad mom
|125
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|TMAN_Mets
|335,172
|Georgia Voted for Trump
|3 hr
|Corey
|1
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|FORREST
|15,855
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|FORREST
|17,309
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|6 hr
|TRUMP LIES
|1,869
|I want President Obama back
|12 hr
|Warrior Why
|93
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|doomednewt
|2,722
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC