'I Am Not Your Negro': How a New Doc Turns James Baldwin Into a Prophet
Filmmaker Raoul Peck on his decade-long quest to reclaim the author's legacy - and how he ended up making a movie about today's racial powder keg 'I Am Not Your Negro' filmmaker Raoul Peck on how an unfinished James Baldwin manuscript inspired his incendiary look at race in the #BLM era. "There are days, this is one of them, when you wonder what your role is in this country and what your future is in it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|5 min
|The Feed Store Boys
|1,847
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|8 min
|Keep Winnipeg White
|233
|Join the Trump Global Initiative
|12 min
|Community Disorga...
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 min
|Hot blond babe
|63,117
|I want President Obama back
|16 min
|Community Disorga...
|84
|TRUMP - " We Shall Over-Comb Some Day "
|19 min
|Demonstrator
|8
|U.S. District judge James Robart
|20 min
|Win Win
|1
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|30 min
|2 Dogs
|2,706
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|TMAN_Mets
|335,165
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|Fri
|delete alert
|664
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC