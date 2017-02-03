'I Am Not Your Negro': How a New Doc Turns James Baldwin Into a Prophet

Filmmaker Raoul Peck on his decade-long quest to reclaim the author's legacy - and how he ended up making a movie about today's racial powder keg 'I Am Not Your Negro' filmmaker Raoul Peck on how an unfinished James Baldwin manuscript inspired his incendiary look at race in the #BLM era. "There are days, this is one of them, when you wonder what your role is in this country and what your future is in it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.