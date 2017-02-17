Husband Arrested in Wife's Killing, D...

Husband Arrested in Wife's Killing, Dismemberment: NYPD

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC New York

The husband of a Brooklyn woman who's been missing since January has been arrested, accused of killing and dismembering her, police say. When Diana Rodriguez-Martin, 43, was reported missing on Monday, she was said to be last seen on Jan. 16 at her home on Linden Boulevard, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 7 min jimi-yank 335,438
jets talk back (Dec '07) 10 min Paul Yanks 13,794
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 24 min NYStateOfMind 42,553
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 26 min texas pete 15,971
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 1 hr Toddy G 675
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Kolin Kapernick 2,215
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 1 hr 2 Dogs 39
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,974 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC