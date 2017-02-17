Husband Arrested in Wife's Killing, Dismemberment: NYPD
The husband of a Brooklyn woman who's been missing since January has been arrested, accused of killing and dismembering her, police say. When Diana Rodriguez-Martin, 43, was reported missing on Monday, she was said to be last seen on Jan. 16 at her home on Linden Boulevard, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|7 min
|jimi-yank
|335,438
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|10 min
|Paul Yanks
|13,794
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|24 min
|NYStateOfMind
|42,553
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|26 min
|texas pete
|15,971
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Toddy G
|675
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Kolin Kapernick
|2,215
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|39
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC