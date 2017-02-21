How Trump's New Deportation Rules Could Affect New York City Immigrants
The Trump administration's plans to more aggressively enforce immigration laws have many worried they may face deportation even if they haven't committed a crime. Obama's focus was on undocumented individuals who had been convicted of a violent or serious crime.
