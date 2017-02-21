How Trump's New Deportation Rules Cou...

How Trump's New Deportation Rules Could Affect New York City Immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

The Trump administration's plans to more aggressively enforce immigration laws have many worried they may face deportation even if they haven't committed a crime. Obama's focus was on undocumented individuals who had been convicted of a violent or serious crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 38 min De Oppresso Liber 2,306
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 39 min Princess Hey 17,570
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 53 min Heretic 63,352
MAKE TRUMP DISCLOSE His WEALTH and ASSETS ! 1 hr LRT - WinnipegZoom 29
TRUMP re PRESIDENCY - " Never Gonna Give You Up... 1 hr DeanK -WinnipegZoom 2
IMPEACHMENT - I am So Tired of Waiting ! 1 hr DeanK -WinnipegZoom 8
AMERICA - Somebody's Lyin " ! 1 hr Canadian Conundrum 15
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr jimi-yank 42,852
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC