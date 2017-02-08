Herve Tullet's First New York Exhibition at The Invisible Dog
The Cultural Services of the French Embassy and the French Institute Alliance Franaise are pleased to present This Isn't Trash, the first New York exhibition of work by Herv Tullet, the wildly imaginative artist and children's book author, as part of the second annual Tilt Kids Festival . This Isn't Trash is presented and co-commissioned by the Festival and The Invisible Dog Art Center , where and the show will be on view March 4 - April 16. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, March 4 from 6:00 - 10:00PM.
