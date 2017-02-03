Heroin from friend nearly killed Staten Island mom as son cried

A 24-year-old mom who almost died of a drug overdose in a car on Staten Island as her infant son cried in the back seat told police she had snorted heroin from a friend. Katelyn Cox of Sayreville, N.J., was found unconscious behind the wheel of a Hyundai Sonata outside a bagel shop on Arthur Kill Road in Arden Heights at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

