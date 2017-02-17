Here's Where Millennials Are Moving i...

Here's Where Millennials Are Moving in With Roommates

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

The No. 1 neighborhood for Millennial New Yorkers looking to share the burden of rent is Astoria, according to data from roommate app Roomi .

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 7 min the don 6,334
Margate NJ Zionist Mass murder Capitol of the w... (May '16) 18 min yidfellas v USA 9
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 22 min ThomasA 313,316
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 45 min NEMO 2,197
Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant 2 hr Plotts 54
Warren Buffet needs a Dose Of Reality 2 hr Plotts 1
News Two muggers arrested for stealing mailman's key... 2 hr Go Blue Forever 1
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 hr The Don 42,515
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 18 hr Paul Yanks 335,426
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,425 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC