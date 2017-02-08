Gunman fatally shoots NYPD maintenanc...

Gunman fatally shoots NYPD maintenance worker, steals his car

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

NYPD steamfitter Robert Donofrio, 62, died after a gunman shot him in the chest at the victim's Brooklyn home on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017. A civilian NYPD steamfitter who once earned nearly $650,000 for a single year on the job was shot to death in the garage of his Brooklyn home Wednesday, sources familiar with the case said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 3 min Nonlib 21
Yankees talk back (Dec '07) 5 min jimi-yank 43,230
Yankee talk back 6 (May '13) 16 min jimi-yank 4
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr 2twisted 17,387
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr 2twisted 15,892
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr Libhater AKA Sher... 1,928
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 2 hr Trump Pulls Possum 8
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC