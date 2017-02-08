Gunman fatally shoots NYPD maintenance worker, steals his car
NYPD steamfitter Robert Donofrio, 62, died after a gunman shot him in the chest at the victim's Brooklyn home on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017. A civilian NYPD steamfitter who once earned nearly $650,000 for a single year on the job was shot to death in the garage of his Brooklyn home Wednesday, sources familiar with the case said.
