Guilty! Brooklyn man convicted of South Beach murder; prostitution turf beef at core, said sources
A jury needed only about four hours Friday to convict a Brooklyn resident of murdering another man two years ago as the victim sat in a minivan parked on a South Beach street. Eduardo Morales displayed no emotion as a Spanish interpreter translated the guilty verdict to him at the defense table in state Supreme Court, St. George.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09)
|1 min
|Warrior X
|1,376
|The Three R's: Reichwing Republican Rants (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Logic
|1,833
|Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11)
|5 min
|2 Dogs
|2,174
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|11 min
|Minister of Infor...
|967
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|26 min
|Princess Hey
|15,911
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|28 min
|2 Dogs
|2,728
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|30 min
|Nonlib
|1,989
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|41 min
|Joe Rumsey
|335,272
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC