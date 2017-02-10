Guilty! Brooklyn man convicted of Sou...

Guilty! Brooklyn man convicted of South Beach murder; prostitution turf beef at core, said sources

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

A jury needed only about four hours Friday to convict a Brooklyn resident of murdering another man two years ago as the victim sat in a minivan parked on a South Beach street. Eduardo Morales displayed no emotion as a Spanish interpreter translated the guilty verdict to him at the defense table in state Supreme Court, St. George.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09) 1 min Warrior X 1,376
The Three R's: Reichwing Republican Rants (Sep '10) 2 min Logic 1,833
Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11) 5 min 2 Dogs 2,174
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 11 min Minister of Infor... 967
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 26 min Princess Hey 15,911
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 28 min 2 Dogs 2,728
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 30 min Nonlib 1,989
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 41 min Joe Rumsey 335,272
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,762,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC