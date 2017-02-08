Grammy watch: Vancouver's Miles Jay o...

Grammy watch: Vancouver's Miles Jay on his best music video nomination

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Like many young filmmakers, he thought taking on projects that felt like guaranteed award winners would bring a future of trophies. "I spent a lot of time in the early part of my career really wanting them and hunting for them," admits the director, who was born Miles Jay Robison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll What happened to Brookhaven John? (Apr '15) 10 min Jack 31
Charles Oakley Arrested 26 min AISHA 3
Yankee talk back 6 (May '13) 51 min Paul Yanks 6
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 54 min Paul Yanks 42,443
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 59 min Paul Yanks 335,262
Yankees talk back (Dec '07) 1 hr Paul Yanks 43,248
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Brian_G 63,168
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 1 hr AISHA 32
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 hr 2 Dogs 1,931
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,711,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC