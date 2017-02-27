From OD save to robbery bust: 5 feted at 'Cop of the Month' ceremony
Five police officers were recognized Monday for their bravery and smarts in the line of duty during the Cop of the Month awards ceremony, hosted by the NYPD's Patrol Borough Staten Island and the Staten Island Advance. The ceremony is held every few months at the Advance offices in Grasmere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|13 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|2,386
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|21 min
|Spotted Girl
|13,069
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|26 min
|2 Dogs
|2,348
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|27 min
|Rshermr
|63,406
|La La Land - fake Oscar news
|50 min
|Conservative
|8
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|13,810
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|42,984
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|Bigfun
|676
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC