Free tuition? Not the same as free college, students say
They don't mean to sound ungrateful, but ... New York public college students who would stand to gain from the nation's most ambitious free-tuition proposal are quick to point out a sobering reality from their own meager finances: Free tuition doesn't mean free college. Take Brooklyn College senior Florencia Salinas, who despite having her tuition nearly covered in full through scholarships and grants, still expects to graduate with a daunting $50,000 in debt.
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Jimmy
|63,150
|Pertaining to the issue of HEALTH CARE (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Tony
|34
|time for a wall on the canadian border too and ...
|3 hr
|Waikiki Shyit WATER
|4
|Fox News to fire Bill O'Reilly
|3 hr
|Big Al
|2
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Brookhaven John
|335,184
|SNL-Lame
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|Halle Berry Sister
|15,868
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|8 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|1,876
|I want President Obama back
|13 hr
|Political Atheist
|96
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|Sun
|bad mom
|665
|
