Fire rips through Manhattan apartment...

Fire rips through Manhattan apartment building, 1 seriously hurt

A firefighter enters an apartment building on W. 184th St. near Amsterdam Ave., where a blaze broke out early Sunday. The fire broke out on the third floor of a five-story building on W. 184th St. near Amsterdam Ave. just after 3 a.m., according to an FDNY spokesman.

