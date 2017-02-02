Family of NYC jogger brutally killed ...

Family of NYC jogger brutally killed wants familial DNA testing

8 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The family of the New York City jogger raped and killed during a run last summer in Queens is calling on the state to employ the familial DNA matching system in the state, Fox5Ny.com reported. The database is controversial because of privacy concerns, but would possibly lead to a match If the suspect's relative is in the correctional system.

