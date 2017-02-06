Ex-con who allegedly dated S.I. cop p...

Ex-con who allegedly dated S.I. cop pleads to contempt, assault in South Shore bar fight

An Eltingville ex-convict who once served time for manslaughter, pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges stemming from incidents 15 months ago in a Pleasant Plains bar in which he threatened a female cop he reportedly had dated and assaulted another person. Mark Liverano, 49, had been indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the Nov. 28, 2015 episodes in Hot Shotz Sports Bar on Amboy Road.

