Ex-con charged with double murder of loan company workers 0:0
An ex-con from Brooklyn was charged with murder on Wednesday, for a double-slaying on Staten Island last month , officials said. Ricky Dennis, 32, was arraigned and ordered held without bail for the Jan. 24 killings of Michael Genovese, 57, and Carl Clark, 52, in the Dongan Hills neighborhood of the island.
Read more at New York Post.
