Etan Patz case: Pedro Hernandez found guilty of murder, kidnapping
He was declared dead in 2001. A New York state court jury found Pedro Hernandez guilty on Februrary 14, 2017 in... New York Police Department's original 1979 missing person poster of Etan Patz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 min
|Paul Yanks
|335,401
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|5 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,464
|TRUMP and TRUDEAU discuss Women's Issues !
|14 min
|Hater
|5
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|34 min
|Gutsy Roman
|42,477
|Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant
|54 min
|Plotts
|34
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,264
|Word Association (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|7,669
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|3 hr
|OLIGARCHY PROFITS
|2,158
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC