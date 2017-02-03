Educating New Yorkers on Immigrant Ri...

Educating New Yorkers on Immigrant Rights

13 hrs ago Read more: NY City News Service

Residents from around the city are preparing for the worst, as they attend training workshops on immigrant rights in Upper Manhattan and Lower East Side, in the face of possible immigration raids and regulatory or arbitrary encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and NYPD officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NY City News Service.

