Educating New Yorkers on Immigrant Rights
Residents from around the city are preparing for the worst, as they attend training workshops on immigrant rights in Upper Manhattan and Lower East Side, in the face of possible immigration raids and regulatory or arbitrary encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and NYPD officers.
