Double shooting leaves one in critical condition 0:0
An argument on the street led to a double shooting in Brooklyn on Monday - with two teens getting blasted in broad daylight, including one in the head, authorities and witnesses said. "I saw the kid on the floor," recalled Robert Rodriguez, a 30-year-old Iraq War veteran who lives on the block.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators across U.S say 'Not ...
|3 min
|Jim Beam - Republ...
|9
|Staten Islander: "I'm marching for unity, respe...
|6 min
|Kermit the Frog Q...
|10
|support president trump- he is our president
|10 min
|Alternate Propaga...
|3
|OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10)
|16 min
|TRUMP TRUSSED
|20,317
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|17 min
|Patriot
|13,035
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|18 min
|S and M Trump on SNL
|2,242
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|28 min
|ThomasA
|32
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Unbiased Chargers...
|42,687
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,466
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC