Dog walker was doing his girlfriend a favor before fatal fall 0:0

The man who fell to his death down a Brooklyn stairwell while taking two pooches out for a stroll was in town from Massachusetts and doing it to help out his long-distance girlfriend's dog-walking business, the woman said Friday. Christian Dallet, 53, a web designer and father of two, had previously cared for the pit bull and mixed breed dog - named Frank and Honey Pie - when he lived in the borough and wanted to walk the two pooches while he was in town for the weekend, his girlfriend, Carol West said.

