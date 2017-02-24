Dog walker was doing his girlfriend a favor before fatal fall 0:0
The man who fell to his death down a Brooklyn stairwell while taking two pooches out for a stroll was in town from Massachusetts and doing it to help out his long-distance girlfriend's dog-walking business, the woman said Friday. Christian Dallet, 53, a web designer and father of two, had previously cared for the pit bull and mixed breed dog - named Frank and Honey Pie - when he lived in the borough and wanted to walk the two pooches while he was in town for the weekend, his girlfriend, Carol West said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|20 min
|James
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|63,377
|Protecting Trump Tower cost NY City $24 million...
|3 hr
|sergei pussyeater...
|63
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|Paul Yanks
|42,878
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Geni
|134
|OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|De Oppresso Liber
|20,324
|Trump Impeachment Result of Lying about Russia zc
|9 hr
|USA-1
|2
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|14 hr
|One-Inch Sausage
|2,327
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC