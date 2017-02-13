Dog Mauls 75-Year-Old Woman to Death,...

Dog Mauls 75-Year-Old Woman to Death, Attacks Son at NY Home

There are 1 comment on the NBC New York story from 11 hrs ago, titled Dog Mauls 75-Year-Old Woman to Death, Attacks Son at NY Home. In it, NBC New York reports that:

A 75-year-old woman was mauled to death at her Queens home early Monday by a mixed-breed Mastiff she had recently adopted from a local shelter, according to sources familiar with the investigation and published reports. Louise Hermida was pronounced dead at a hospital after the attack at her Long Island City home on 27th Street.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
wolfie

Plano, TX

#1 10 hrs ago
Nom nom nom burp nom nom woof
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump becomes boon for the media he hates 17 min wearescrewed 1
flynn: complete info to russians, incomplete to... 45 min wearescrewed 1
News Man finds dead body in recently purchased house... 1 hr cowboy 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr cowboy 2,086
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Pete 63,242
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 1 hr Buddy from Whites... 6,329
ALEX BALDWIN More Recognized than TRUMP ! 2 hr 2 Dogs 5
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 hr Paul Yanks 335,341
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC