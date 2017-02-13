Dog Mauls 75-Year-Old Woman to Death, Attacks Son at NY Home
There are 1 comment on the NBC New York story from 11 hrs ago, titled Dog Mauls 75-Year-Old Woman to Death, Attacks Son at NY Home. In it, NBC New York reports that:
A 75-year-old woman was mauled to death at her Queens home early Monday by a mixed-breed Mastiff she had recently adopted from a local shelter, according to sources familiar with the investigation and published reports. Louise Hermida was pronounced dead at a hospital after the attack at her Long Island City home on 27th Street.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC New York.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Nom nom nom burp nom nom woof
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump becomes boon for the media he hates
|17 min
|wearescrewed
|1
|flynn: complete info to russians, incomplete to...
|45 min
|wearescrewed
|1
|Man finds dead body in recently purchased house...
|1 hr
|cowboy
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|cowboy
|2,086
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Pete
|63,242
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|1 hr
|Buddy from Whites...
|6,329
|ALEX BALDWIN More Recognized than TRUMP !
|2 hr
|2 Dogs
|5
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,341
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC