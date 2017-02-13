There are on the NBC New York story from 11 hrs ago, titled Dog Mauls 75-Year-Old Woman to Death, Attacks Son at NY Home. In it, NBC New York reports that:

A 75-year-old woman was mauled to death at her Queens home early Monday by a mixed-breed Mastiff she had recently adopted from a local shelter, according to sources familiar with the investigation and published reports. Louise Hermida was pronounced dead at a hospital after the attack at her Long Island City home on 27th Street.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC New York.