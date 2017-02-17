Developer files plans for 47 condos in Woodside
A Queens-based developer is planning to construct a 64,000-square-foot condominium building on 56th Street in Queens, according to a permit application filed with the city's Department of Buildings Friday. Developer Cheung Kiu's four-story, 40,000-square-foot building at 31-19 56th Street would feature 47 apartments.
