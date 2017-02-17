Cuomo wants Senate Dems to tamp down tensions with IDC: sources

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with Senate Independent Democratic Conference Leader and Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Gov. Cuomo recently urged state Senate Democrats during a private meeting at the governor's mansion to tamp down hostilities with a breakaway group of fellow Dems who have aligned with the Republicans, sources say. Three sources in the room and one who was briefed about the meeting said Cuomo also suggested the best way to unify the fractured Senate Dems could be a political leadership change to the mainline conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.