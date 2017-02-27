CUNY admin allegedly said there were ...

CUNY admin allegedly said there were 'too many Jews' on his staff 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: New York Post

A high-ranking CUNY administrator secretly complained about "too many Jews" on the faculty at Kingsborough Community College, according to blockbuster audio obtained by The Post. Stuart Suss, a former interim president of the school, allegedly made the remark to a Kingsborough professor, who then relayed it to a colleague while being secretly recorded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KIMMEL Rocks OSCARS ! 11 min norm 6
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 28 min Chancroid 2,389
Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12) 1 hr 2 Dogs 1,310
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr Princess Hey 17,590
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr Spotted Girl 13,069
We VS We (Nov '09) 1 hr 2 Dogs 2,348
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Rshermr 63,406
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr Guinness Drinker 42,984
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Sun Bigfun 676
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,521 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC