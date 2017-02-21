Cow on the loose in Queens, New York
There was a cow on the moo-ve in Queens Tuesday, CBS New York reports . The animal escaped from a slaughterhouse and was spotted roaming the streets Tuesday in Jamaica, a neighborhood in the New York City borough.
