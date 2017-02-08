Cops suspect NYC jogger's killing may have been racially motivated
The confessed killer of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano told detectives he hated the victim's predominantly white neighborhood of Howard Beach, leading cops to believe race played a role in the murder, sources told The Post. "I don't like those people over there," said Chanel Lewis, 20, who is black and split time between homes in the largely impoverished neighborhoods of East New York and Brownsville, according to sources.
