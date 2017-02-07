Cops recover abducted Staten Island 2-year-old

A 45-year-old man attacked his estranged wife, an NYPD sergeant, and ran off with their 2-year-old girl in Staten Island early Tuesday - sparking a nearly seven-hour manhunt that ended in the Bronx, officials said. After scouring the city, cops found Johnny Woo's 2014 Kia Sorrento on the Major Deegan Expressway near the Cross Bronx Expressway at about 3 p.m. State police put out an Amber Alert for Kim Woo after her father abducted her from her Ismay St. home near Fields Ave. in Willowbrook at about 8:30 a.m. Johnny Woo, who doesn't have custody of the child, attacked the toddler's mother, Sgt.

