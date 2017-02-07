Cops recover abducted Staten Island 2...

Cops recover abducted Staten Island 2-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A 45-year-old man attacked his estranged wife, an NYPD sergeant, and ran off with their 2-year-old girl in Staten Island early Tuesday - sparking a nearly seven-hour manhunt that ended in the Bronx, officials said. After scouring the city, cops found Johnny Woo's 2014 Kia Sorrento on the Major Deegan Expressway near the Cross Bronx Expressway at about 3 p.m. State police put out an Amber Alert for Kim Woo after her father abducted her from her Ismay St. home near Fields Ave. in Willowbrook at about 8:30 a.m. Johnny Woo, who doesn't have custody of the child, attacked the toddler's mother, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 7 min Princess Hey 17,363
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 min Brian_G 63,158
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 55 min Ben 666
I want President Obama back 1 hr 2 Dogs 97
Chimpanzees 3 hr David lmbler 1
bicycle shops in new york owned and run by jews 3 hr BICYCLE RIDER 1
95% of America does not watch SNL 5 hr Wall specialist 3
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr Wall specialist 1,888
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 10 hr Carlos 335,214
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC