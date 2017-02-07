Cops recover abducted Staten Island 2-year-old
A 45-year-old man attacked his estranged wife, an NYPD sergeant, and ran off with their 2-year-old girl in Staten Island early Tuesday - sparking a nearly seven-hour manhunt that ended in the Bronx, officials said. After scouring the city, cops found Johnny Woo's 2014 Kia Sorrento on the Major Deegan Expressway near the Cross Bronx Expressway at about 3 p.m. State police put out an Amber Alert for Kim Woo after her father abducted her from her Ismay St. home near Fields Ave. in Willowbrook at about 8:30 a.m. Johnny Woo, who doesn't have custody of the child, attacked the toddler's mother, Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|7 min
|Princess Hey
|17,363
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 min
|Brian_G
|63,158
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|55 min
|Ben
|666
|I want President Obama back
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|97
|Chimpanzees
|3 hr
|David lmbler
|1
|bicycle shops in new york owned and run by jews
|3 hr
|BICYCLE RIDER
|1
|95% of America does not watch SNL
|5 hr
|Wall specialist
|3
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|5 hr
|Wall specialist
|1,888
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|10 hr
|Carlos
|335,214
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC