Cops fatally shoot teen robbery suspect with fake gun 0:0

Cops shot and killed an 18-year-old man in Brooklyn who was armed with a fake gun early Sunday after he walked into a bodega and robbed the clerk at gunpoint , authorities said. Sergio Reyes entered the Garden Deli and Grill at Irving Avenue and Starr Street in Bushwick at around 1 a.m. and pointed the apparent weapon at the employee, cops said.

