Cops fatally shoot teen robbery suspect with fake gun 0:0
Cops shot and killed an 18-year-old man in Brooklyn who was armed with a fake gun early Sunday after he walked into a bodega and robbed the clerk at gunpoint , authorities said. Sergio Reyes entered the Garden Deli and Grill at Irving Avenue and Starr Street in Bushwick at around 1 a.m. and pointed the apparent weapon at the employee, cops said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (Jul '10)
|42 min
|Princess Hey
|7,698
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|43 min
|Princess Hey
|17,524
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|52 min
|Paul Yanks
|335,452
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|42,592
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|-Glinda-
|15,987
|Kelly Anne Conway- your next president
|1 hr
|sally
|9
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|2 hr
|mka
|20
|Where is the President
|8 hr
|2 Dogs
|50
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC