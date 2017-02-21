Cops discover woman, 51, fatally stabbed in Queens apartment

The dead woman and an injured 74-year-old woman were found in an apartment on Beach 32nd St. near Seagirt Blvd. in Wavecrest, Queens, early Sunday. Officers responding to a 911 call found the woman's body inside an apartment on Beach 32nd St. near Seagirt Blvd. in Wavecrest around 1:50 a.m., authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.