Cops discover woman, 51, fatally stabbed in Queens apartment
The dead woman and an injured 74-year-old woman were found in an apartment on Beach 32nd St. near Seagirt Blvd. in Wavecrest, Queens, early Sunday. Officers responding to a 911 call found the woman's body inside an apartment on Beach 32nd St. near Seagirt Blvd. in Wavecrest around 1:50 a.m., authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|12 min
|Damn
|2,361
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|27 min
|Princess Hey
|17,582
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|28 min
|2 Dogs
|6,943
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|31 min
|2 Dogs
|2,345
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|32 min
|Princess Hey
|16,023
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|35 min
|jimi-yank
|42,957
|The Three R's: Reichwing Republican Rants (Sep '10)
|49 min
|2 Dogs
|1,847
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC