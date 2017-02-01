Cops bust 'Real Housewives' star Beth...

Cops bust 'Real Housewives' star Bethenny Frankel's ex

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The ex-husband of reality TV star Bethenny Frankel was arrested for sending her hundreds of harassing emails and Facebook messages, police said. Cops busted Jason Hoppy, 46, at his Manhattan pad on Friday for sending the angry messages to Frankel even after a judge ordered him to stop contacting her on Nov. 22, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 9 min 2 Dogs 212
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 10 min jimi-yank 335,111
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 15 min 2 Dogs 1,801
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 24 min seriously messed up 313,262
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... 29 min HolyMoly 12
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 40 min Halle Berry Sister 15,843
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 41 min Halle Berry Sister 17,281
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 1 hr Retribution 200
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr GUTSY Roman 650
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC