Cops accused of lying in gun case may be charged in NYC drug bust
NYPD Detective Kevin Desormeau has been indicted, along with his partner Sasha Cordoba, on charges they repeatedly to prosecutors, a grand jury and in court papers in 2014. Two NYPD detectives accused of making up a tall tale to justify an illegal search in a Manhattan gun possession case could face additional charges for telling a similar lie in a Queens drug case, the Daily News has learned Detectives Kevin Desormeau and Sasha Cordoba, who were indicted on criminal charges Thursday in the Manhattan case, were sued by a Queens man who accused them of lying about seeing him peddle drugs.
