Convicted murderer charged with cold-case killing of gay teen 0:0
Cops have finally nabbed a suspect in the gruesome 2005 slaying of a gay Brooklyn teen whose body was dismembered and dumped around the city, but the man insisted in court Wednesday that he couldn't have committed the crime - because he "can't even dissect a frog." Kwauhuru Govan, 38, who was already locked up on another slay rap involving a Brooklyn girl a year earlier , was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Rikers Island on a charge of second-degree murder for the slaying of 19-year-old Rashawn Brazell, sources said.
