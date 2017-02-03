Con Edison Con Edison Employee Receives Hispanic Honor
Jenny V. Brito Named Corporate Achiever With ASPIRA of New York -- Con Edison employee Jenny V. Brito was one of four honorees recognized as a Hispanic Corporate Achiever at the ASPIRA of New York's 2015 annual Circle of Latino Achievers Gala on April 9, 2015. The awards acknowledged individuals for their efforts in making a difference in the Latino community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|25 min
|Bert Wedemeyer
|15,866
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|37 min
|-ROXIE-
|17,325
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,147
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|jimi-yank
|13,775
|I want President Obama back
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|96
|male and female baby chimpanzees for adoption. (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Nonlib
|24
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|4 hr
|The Feed Store Boys
|1,873
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC