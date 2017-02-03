Con Edison Con Edison Employee Receives Hispanic Honor

Jenny V. Brito Named Corporate Achiever With ASPIRA of New York -- Con Edison employee Jenny V. Brito was one of four honorees recognized as a Hispanic Corporate Achiever at the ASPIRA of New York's 2015 annual Circle of Latino Achievers Gala on April 9, 2015. The awards acknowledged individuals for their efforts in making a difference in the Latino community.

