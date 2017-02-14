Community Boards Reflect on their Vot...

Community Boards Reflect on their Votes For, and Against, Bloomberg Rezonings

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: City Limits

It was buildings like 'Blue,' on Norfolk Street in the Lower East Side, that drove Community Board 3 to pass a rezoning limiting building heights in the East Village in 2008. Critics say it pushed development pressures south to Chinatown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Limits.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 6 min Bloody Bill Anderson 2,102
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 9 min TMAN_Mets 335,366
TRUMP WALL to be built On-the-CHEAP ! 38 min Dah 5
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 42 min Princess Hey 17,451
Where is the President 43 min Wall specialist 11
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 56 min Joshua 1
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 1 hr 2 Dogs 2,753
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC