Community Boards Reflect on their Votes For, and Against, Bloomberg Rezonings
It was buildings like 'Blue,' on Norfolk Street in the Lower East Side, that drove Community Board 3 to pass a rezoning limiting building heights in the East Village in 2008. Critics say it pushed development pressures south to Chinatown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Limits.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|6 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|2,102
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|9 min
|TMAN_Mets
|335,366
|TRUMP WALL to be built On-the-CHEAP !
|38 min
|Dah
|5
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|42 min
|Princess Hey
|17,451
|Where is the President
|43 min
|Wall specialist
|11
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|56 min
|Joshua
|1
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|2,753
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC