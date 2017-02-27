City Expands Programs to Reduce Schoo...

City Expands Programs to Reduce School Arrests

Read more: DNAinfo.com

Arrests and summonses in schools continue to dip, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said more must be done to keep black and Latino students from ending up in court. To that end, the city is growing its " Warning Card Program" - in which NYPD officers and School Safety Agents can issue a "warning card" instead of a criminal summons to students 16 years of age or older for two low-level infractions on school grounds: possession of small amounts of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

New York, NY

