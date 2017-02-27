City Expands Programs to Reduce School Arrests
Arrests and summonses in schools continue to dip, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said more must be done to keep black and Latino students from ending up in court. To that end, the city is growing its " Warning Card Program" - in which NYPD officers and School Safety Agents can issue a "warning card" instead of a criminal summons to students 16 years of age or older for two low-level infractions on school grounds: possession of small amounts of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|13 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|2,386
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|21 min
|Spotted Girl
|13,069
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|26 min
|2 Dogs
|2,348
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|27 min
|Rshermr
|63,406
|La La Land - fake Oscar news
|50 min
|Conservative
|8
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|13,810
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|42,984
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|Bigfun
|676
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC