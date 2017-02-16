City Cutting Ties With Operator of Sh...

City Cutting Ties With Operator of Shelter Where Radiator Killed 2 Girls

The agency said in a press release that it would terminate all hotel and cluster-site shelter contracts with Bushwick Economic Development Corporation, or BEDCO, a decades-old Brooklyn-based nonprofit that has won hundreds of millions of dollars in city funding. Scylee Vayoh Amrose, 1, and Ibanez Ambrose, 2, were killed by a radiator spewing steam inside a cluster-site shelter at a Bronx apartment that BEDCO managed.

