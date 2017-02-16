City Cutting Ties With Operator of Shelter Where Radiator Killed 2 Girls
The agency said in a press release that it would terminate all hotel and cluster-site shelter contracts with Bushwick Economic Development Corporation, or BEDCO, a decades-old Brooklyn-based nonprofit that has won hundreds of millions of dollars in city funding. Scylee Vayoh Amrose, 1, and Ibanez Ambrose, 2, were killed by a radiator spewing steam inside a cluster-site shelter at a Bronx apartment that BEDCO managed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 min
|Unbiased Chargers...
|42,502
|Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12)
|25 min
|fudd AsinElmer
|1,278
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|37 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|2,187
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|43 min
|Princess Hey
|17,482
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,428
|I want President Obama back
|2 hr
|2 Dogs
|112
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|313,295
|Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant
|6 hr
|Plottmastersm
|45
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC