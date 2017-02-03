CARIBBEAT: Geoffrey Holder exhibition at JCAL in Queens
Holder is the subject of a free exhibition at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center in Queens. Geoffrey Holder - the towering, talented Caribbean-born Renaissance man who made his mark on the fields of dance, the Broadway theater, Hollywood, art and advertising - is the subject of a free exhibition at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning in Queens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|37 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|1,868
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|42 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,131
|Zeal for Life Challenge potential side effects:... (Sep '13)
|57 min
|Nmf158
|91
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|58 min
|jimi-yank
|335,171
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|17,306
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|13,774
|SUPERBOWL - " Can Flutie Do It ? "
|4 hr
|Robert Bobby Brady
|1
|I want President Obama back
|5 hr
|Warrior Why
|93
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|doomednewt
|2,722
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC