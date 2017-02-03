CARIBBEAT: Geoffrey Holder exhibition...

CARIBBEAT: Geoffrey Holder exhibition at JCAL in Queens

Read more: New York Daily News

Holder is the subject of a free exhibition at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center in Queens. Geoffrey Holder - the towering, talented Caribbean-born Renaissance man who made his mark on the fields of dance, the Broadway theater, Hollywood, art and advertising - is the subject of a free exhibition at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning in Queens.

