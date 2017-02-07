Brooklyn woman, 42, succumbs to injuries from fight over lover
A 42-year-old woman viciously assaulted in Coney Island during a lovers' quarrel has died of her injuries - and the three people who attacked her may be facing murder charges, officials said Tuesday. Cops cuffed Dwayne Maddox, 22, Jaris Sweet, 29, and Mayra Oliveras, 37, on Friday for the Jan 21 assault inside their apartment building on W. 33rd St. near Neptune Ave., part of the Surfside Gardens Houses.
