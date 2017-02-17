Bronx Native Makes Broadway Debut in 'A Bronx Tale'

The 24-year-old actress recently made her Broadway debut in " A Bronx Tale ," a musical version of the 1993 Robert De Niro and Chazz Palminteri movie about an Italian-American boy named Calogero torn between the lives of his father, a local bus driver, and Sonny, a local mobster, in The Bronx during the 1960s. McDermoth plays Frieda in the film, a friend of Calogero's love interest, Jane, who cautions her about the dangers of interracial dating in their neighborhood at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.