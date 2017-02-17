Boy critically wounded after pit bull...

Boy critically wounded after pit bulls attacked him in NYC home

Read more: New York Daily News

A 5-year-old boy was critically wounded after being mauled by his family's pit bulls Friday night in Brooklyn, authorities said. The boy, identified by neighbors as Jeremiah Rivera, was inside his home on Riverdale Ave. near Georgia Ave. in East New York when the two dogs savagely attacked him at about 6:45 p.m., officials said.

Comments made yesterday: 26,924 • Total comments across all topics: 278,960,775

