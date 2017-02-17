Big Sean Says Mental Patient Attacked...

Big Sean Says Mental Patient Attacked Him at Record Store Signing

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Big Sean took to social media Saturday morning to clear the air about being attacked by a fan during his CD signing in Queens, N.Y., on Friday night. The rapper, who was in Queens to promote his new No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jets talk back (Dec '07) 19 min jimi-yank 13,798
Merkel will be Trumped. 26 min Illegal alien 1
What to do before the NYC Bag Fee reprieve exp... 1 hr one New Yorker 1
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Princess Hey 15,977
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr Princess Hey 17,505
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Paul Yanks 335,445
Erbergmsterspsg.com.youtoube 3 hr soul train 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr Goatlib in the Bronx 2,220
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 9 hr NYStateOfMind 42,553
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 10 hr Toddy G 675
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC